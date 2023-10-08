Angry UP cop tries to attack 'Ravana' for 'kidnapping' Sita at Ramlila

Hari Chand was later overpowered with the help of other cops and the organisers, sources said. The cop has been suspended and sent to the Police Lines, officials in Agra said. ''A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in this matter,'' a senior official said.

He told the organisers that he was a disciple of Lord Hanuman (the monkey god) and as such he could not have silently watched the 'abduction' of 'Sita Mata'. ''I have been watching Ramlila since childhood....I am a disciple of Hanuman and no one can harm Sita Mata before me,'' the cop said.

Police officials said that Hari Chand might have been in an inebriated state, but the latter said that he was not drunk.

Ramlilas are staged across Uttar Pradesh, especially in the run up to and during the 'navratri' festivals, which occur twice in a year. Some of the Ramlilas in the state are being staged for the past many centuries.