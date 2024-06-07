Anti-Emergency activist to founder-member of Samajwadi Party: Meet Awadhesh Prasad, UP's MP-elect from Faizabad

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad is in the national limelight after he managed to win from a constituency within which the BJP's biggest poll plank of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections falls—the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Despite the BJP's massive campaigning about the Ram temple, which they claim was a dream for many for 500 years, Prasad managed to defeat the saffron party's candidate by Lallu Singh by 54,567 votes.

In a recent interview with PTI Videos, Prasad said, "The BJP did politics in the name of Ayodhya. They have worked against the dignity of Maryada Purushottam Ram."

When asked about the BJP's slogan "Jo Ram ko laaye hain hum unko layenge" (those who have brought Ram, we will bring them), Prasad told the publication "They (BJP) have not brought Ram. This was their false slogan. The public has understood this very well. No one brought Ram. Ram himself came thousands of years ago."