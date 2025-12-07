Menu
Any mosque constructed in Babar's name will meet its end: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Maurya also sharply criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP), asserting that its president, Akhilesh Yadav, has lost his composure after experiencing a humiliating defeat in the Bihar elections.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 11:48 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 11:48 IST
