Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza, six arrested

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said six accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage, while efforts are underway to trace the others.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 08:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeAssaultMeerut

Follow us on :

Follow Us