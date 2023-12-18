JOIN US
uttar pradesh

ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in Varanasi court, next hearing on Dec 21

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the district court which scheduled the next hearing on December 21.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 11:36 IST

Follow Us

Varanasi: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the district court which scheduled the next hearing on December 21.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI's standing counsel Amit Srivastava." Four senior officials of the ASI were also present in the court.

"The court has fixed December 21 to open the sealed report and submit its copies to the advocates of either side," Yadav said.

The ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was carried out on the order of a Varanasi court.

(Published 18 December 2023, 11:36 IST)
