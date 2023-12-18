ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in Varanasi court, next hearing on Dec 21

Varanasi: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex in the district court which scheduled the next hearing on December 21.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI's standing counsel Amit Srivastava." Four senior officials of the ASI were also present in the court.