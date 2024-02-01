ATS arrests Bangladeshi national for illegal stay, running immigration racket in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents and operating an illegal immigration racket, officials said on Thursday.

Rashid Ahmed Sardar entered India almost eight years ago and obtained an Aadhaar card using fake documents from West Bengal in 2016, according to a statement issued by the ATS.

Sardar illegally brought Bangladeshi nationals into India, the ATS said, adding that he was currently living in Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary in the Saharanpur area of western Uttar Pradesh.