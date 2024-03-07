'Authority only next to CM, consider me Gabbar': SBSP chief Rajbhar tells party workers to be unafraid of cops

Lucknow: Newly inducted Uttar Pradesh minister and president of BJP's alliance partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in the state, Om Prakash Rajbhar stirred up a controversy as he likened himself to the famous villain Gabbar Singh of 1975 Sholay fame and asked his party workers not to be afraid of the cops.

Addressing his party workers in the state's Mau district in the state, Rajbhar said that his authority was only next to the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He asked his supporters to go to the police stations wearing ''yellow towels'' (his party flag) so that the cops know that they were SBSP workers and leaders. ''The police inspector will see me in you if you wear a yellow towel....just tell the cop that I have sent you,'' Rajbhar told the gathering.