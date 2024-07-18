Axis Bank sales manager arrested over suicide of colleague in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad/Noida: The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested a sales manager of Axis Bank in Noida in connection with the suicide of a woman sales executive, officials said.

Shivani Tyagi (27), who worked at Axis Bank's regional office in Noida and lived in Ghaziabad, had consumed poison and died on July 12, her family said.

Tyagi was physically and mentally harassed by some of her colleagues and staff, her brother alleged in the FIR, citing the purported suicide note she had left behind.