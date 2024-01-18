JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya gets webpage for weather updates ahead of Ram temple event

The webpage contains information on all weather parameters in Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 07:36 IST

New Delhi: With four days remaining for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage.

A weather bulletin containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings will also be available to users in both Hindi and English.

The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

(Published 18 January 2024, 07:36 IST)
