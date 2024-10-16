Home
Bahraich violence: Senior police officer chased away violent mob, say eyewitnesses

When tension spiralled in the district following the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession, the UP government rushed top officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjeev Gupta and Yash to Bahraich.
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:47 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 20:47 IST
