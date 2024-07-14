'Bhasmasur' will finish SP soon: BJP cautions Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with Congress

Lucknow: BJP on Sunday cautioned Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with the Congress, saying that the latter was like 'Bhasmasur' (a demon who, according to the Hindu mythology, had the power to kill anyone merely by putting his hands on his head) and that it would 'finish' his (Akhilesh) party very soon.
The saffron party, which fared poorly in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, attributed it's loss to what it alleged a 'misinformation' campaign by the SP-Congres alliance in the state.
Speaking at the meeting of the state executive committee of the party here, UP BJP president Bhupendra Choudhary said that the Congress had it's eyes on Muslim vote bank of the SP.
"Congress is like Bhasmasur.....it will gobble up your (Akhilesh) party.... Congress always uses smaller parties to win elections....be careful", Choudhary said.
He said that Congress didn't get a single seat in 13 states yet it was behaving as if it had won the polls.
Choudhary asked the party workers to expose the lies of the Congress on the reservation and Constitution.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the opposition would not get 'another' chance in the state. "BJP doesn't need to be on the backfoot .....our vote percentage is impressive.....the opposition won't get another chance and we will return to power in 2027", he said.
Several resolutions were adopted on the first day of the meeting, which mainly pertained to the part's performance in the lok sabha elections commitment to the reservation for the SC/ST and the OBC and focus on strengthening the organisation.
The political resolution adopted at the meeting said that the opposition parties spread falsehood on the issue of reservation which affected the performance of the BJP.
It also said that the recruitment in government jobs should continue ensuring transparency and also promised a thorough probe in the incidence of paper leak.
The saffron party sought an apology from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what the saffron party said demeaning the Hindus. "Rahul Gandhi would have banned the word Hindu if he had come to power", the resolution said.
The meeting of the saffron party began a day after on of its legislators said that BJP was not likely to come back to power in 2027.
BJP which had won 62 seats in the state in the 2019 lok sabha elections, could win 33 seats this time. The party even lost the Faizabad seat which has Ayodhya assembly seat.
Over three thousand party leaders and workers including all the MPs and MLAs from the state attended the meeting. BJP national president J PNadda was also present.