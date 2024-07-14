'Bhasmasur' will finish SP soon: BJP cautions Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with Congress

Lucknow: BJP on Sunday cautioned Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with the Congress, saying that the latter was like 'Bhasmasur' (a demon who, according to the Hindu mythology, had the power to kill anyone merely by putting his hands on his head) and that it would 'finish' his (Akhilesh) party very soon.

The saffron party, which fared poorly in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, attributed it's loss to what it alleged a 'misinformation' campaign by the SP-Congres alliance in the state.

Speaking at the meeting of the state executive committee of the party here, UP BJP president Bhupendra Choudhary said that the Congress had it's eyes on Muslim vote bank of the SP.