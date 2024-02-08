'BIMARU' label for UP was born from 'political mindset': CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that labelling Uttar Pradesh as 'BIMARU' was a "political mindset" and today the state has risen above this.

He also said that on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow following the materialisation of investments in the investors' summit conducted by the state government.

On this occasion, the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be laid in a single day.

"Labelling of Uttar Pradesh as BIMARU was a political mindset. Today, UP has risen above the category of a 'BIMARU' state," Adityanath said.

He highlighted the "transformative shift" in perspective, saying that Uttar Pradesh has now become the second-largest economy in the country.

"Our current objective is to propel Uttar Pradesh as the leading economy of the country," he said while addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of the second edition of the International Trade Show held at the Lok Bhavan.