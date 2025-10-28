Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP leader claims film ‘The Taj Story’ based on his petition, approaches I&B Ministry seeking ban

“This is a violation of my intellectual and legal rights. The commercial use of a judicial matter is also inappropriate,” Singh said.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 06:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshbollywoodIndian CinemaAllahabad High CourtCBFCParesh Rawal

Follow us on :

Follow Us