BJP reposes faith in sitting MPs in UP in first list

Lucknow: Apparently not wanting to take any risk, the BJP has stuck to the sitting-getting formula in the selection of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh as is evident from its first list of 51 nominees from the state declared on Saturday.

As many as 47 candidates, who have featured in the first list, are sitting MPs. The first list also has names of candidates from seven of the 14 seats the saffron party had lost in the 2019 general elections. On four of these seven seats, new faces have been fielded.

Controversial Union Minister Ajay Mishra alias Teni, who had hit the headlines after his son was charged with driving a jeep into a crowd of farmers agitating in support of their demands in Lakhimpur-Kheri district in 2022 killing four people, has been fielded from Lakhimpur seat.

Similarly Kaushal Kishore, another controversial figure, has been renominated from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat. Kaushal Kishore had hit the headlines after a youth was allegedly shot dead at his son Vikas' residence in Lucknow last year.