BJP's Amit Malviya says 'no communal angle' in Muzaffarnagar boy slapping incident

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post in Hindi on X said, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred – nothing worse a teacher can do for the country.

"This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire.

"Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to teach love together."