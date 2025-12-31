Menu
'Blind murder': Allahabad High Court acquits three men serving life sentence for 38 years

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar also said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 15:56 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 15:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

