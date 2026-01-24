<p>Budaun: Police took a man into custody after a body was allegedly found stuck to his car and dragged for a long distance, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>The driver of the car told police that he felt his vehicle struck something 8-10 km before but when he got down to check, he could not see anything due to heavy rain, they said.</p><p>The incident came to light only after passersby in the city noticed the body and stopped the car. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.</p><p>Circle Officer (CO)(City) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said police received information around 10 pm on Friday that a car was moving with a body stuck underneath it in the Sadar Kotwali area here.</p>.Confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue on path of progress: President Murmu on statehood day.<p>A police team rushed to the spot, stopped the vehicle and took both the car and its driver into custody for further investigation.</p><p>The body recovered from under the car was identified as Gharendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Bilsi, and his family have been informed, the CO said.</p><p>The driver, Parvendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, is currently being interrogated, he added.</p><p>Upadhyay said the matter is being investigated from all angles, and further legal proceedings are underway.</p>