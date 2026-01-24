Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Body dragged under car for several kilometres, passersby inform police in Uttar Pradesh

Circle Officer (CO)(City) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said police received information around 10 pm on Friday that a car was moving with a body stuck underneath it in the Sadar Kotwali area here.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsPolicedead body

Follow us on :

Follow Us