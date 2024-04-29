JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Brother-sister duo dead, 3 injured in bike collision in UP's Amethi

Suraj Kumar (29), his sister Rita Devi (18) and mother Nanka Devi (60) were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with another motorcycle which Sanjay Kumar (25) and Manish Kumar (24) were riding.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 04:28 IST

Amethi: A brother-sister duo lost their lives while three others were injured after two motorcycles collided head-on with each other here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in the Mohanganj police station area on Sunday late evening, they said.

According to the police, Suraj Kumar (29), his sister Rita Devi (18) and mother Nanka Devi (60) were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with another motorcycle which Sanjay Kumar (25) and Manish Kumar (24) were riding.

Suraj and Rita died on the spot, the police said, adding that the remaining three suffered injuries and were were referred to Rae Bareli for treatment from the local community health centre.

Mohanganj SHO Dhirendra Yadav said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(Published 29 April 2024, 04:28 IST)
