uttar pradesh

Bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, 25 injured

The bus veered off the road near Balrampur Chowki.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:03 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:03 IST
