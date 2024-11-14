Bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, 25 injured

<p>Pilibhit (UP): A bus carrying a group of workers overturned into a ditch here on Thursday, injuring 25 people, officials said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Deepak Kumar said the bus was transporting around 60 workers from Nawabganj and nearby villages in Bareilly district to a kiln in Bihar.</p>.<p>The bus veered off the road near Balrampur Chowki.</p>.<p>Among the injured, two women, Rukhsana and Jannati Begum, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital.</p>.<p>The remaining injured are being treated at the Community Health Centre in Puranpur and private hospitals.</p>