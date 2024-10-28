'Chase Saurabh away': Spiteful wedding invite goes viral

<p>The 'big fat Indian wedding' is something we've all heard of. Indeed, Indian weddings tend to be elaborate and expensive affairs that take months of preparation.</p><p>The printing of invitation cards has traditionally been an important part of preparations, but wedding invites have taken on a whole new dimension with the advent of social media and 'Instagram-worthy' wedding content.</p><p>Glamourous, quirky, or weird, wedding invites have indeed become innovative to say the least, with many going viral in recent years.</p><p>Now, another such invite has surfaced: an invitation for the wedding of Rohit and Rajini in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district has gone viral, not for its design, but for harsh words used against one particular Saurabh.</p><p>The invitation was sent to Rohit's friends, listing the names of all those who were invited.</p>.Drunk man arrested for starting fire at petrol pump station for a dare.<p>However, the card specifically named Saurabh, banning him from attending. "Saurabh’s entry is strictly prohibited. His presence is not acceptable. Wherever you see him, chase him away," a note on the invitation read, and it has taken the internet by storm.</p><p>Although Rohit and Rajini got married on April 15 this year, their wedding invite is now doing rounds on social media, generating a flurry of comments from users.</p><p>As the card went viral, users started tagging friends named Saurabh.</p><p>Others, meanwhile, wondered whether Rohit was marrying Saurabh's ex.</p><p>While we may never get to the bottom of the mystery behind Saurabh's treatment, it's safe to say that this wedding invite will stay fresh in people's memories for some time.</p>