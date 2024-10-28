Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Chase Saurabh away': Spiteful wedding invite goes viral

Glamourous, quirky, or weird, wedding invites have indeed become innovative to say the least, with many going viral in recent years. Now, another such invite has surfaced.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:26 IST
weddingUttar PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us