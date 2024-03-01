JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Class 10 student hangs self in school hostel in UP

Last Updated 01 March 2024, 09:11 IST

Kaushambi: A class 10 student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of a government boarding school here, police said on Friday.

Paschim Sharira SHO Dhirendra Singh said that the student hanged himself from the ceiling in his hostel room using a muffler on Thursday night.

According to other school students, Divakar had not performed well in his science exam due to which he was tensed, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

(Published 01 March 2024, 09:11 IST)
