Prajwal Revanna 'sexual abuse' row: Don’t drag Gowda family name, Kumaraswamy tells Congress

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Monday asked Congress leaders 'not to drag' the name of the Deve Gowda family in connection with the alleged sexual abuse scandal involving Hassan MP and party leader Prajwal Revanna.
“Not only myself but all of society is embarrassed by this alleged incident. Aren’t the Congress leaders tainted? Why do you bring the names of Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda in connection with this case? I have already clarified that any guilty person should be punished,” Kumaraswamy said.
He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. Kumaraswamy said that his family is separate from H D Revanna’s family.
‘We all conduct ourselves distinctly’
“Our dealings are separate. Revanna, his wife and their two children live in Hassan separately from us. Therefore, I am asking the Congress leaders not to drag the family’s name. This is the question of conduct of an individual and you can debate about him. Each individual conducts himself distinctly,” he said.
The former chief minister said that if Prajwal was guilty as alleged, such a blunder should not have happened.
“Lakhs of women approached me and Deve Gowda while we were in power and we have conducted ourselves respectfully with them. We have lent a helping hand to them.”
He added that the scandal would not influence the outcome of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.
He said that there was no question of influencing anyone with regard to the Special Investigation Team probe and the party too would take stringent action against Prajwal.
Replying to a question, Kumaraswamy said that all the issues pertaining to the case are personal. “We could have prevented it if it had come to our knowledge previously. But, it is not possible to monitor the movement of children every time. Do you think Prajwal informs me while he travels abroad?” he retort.
Kumaraswamy added that the government will take a decision on bringing Prajwal back.
“A great leader from the Congress has demanded that I release the pen drive available with me. I will do so at the earliest,” he said while replying to a question.
(Published 29 April 2024, 21:31 IST)