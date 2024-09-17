Class 11 student on way to coaching centre raped in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, accused held

Barabanki: A class 11 student on her way to a coaching centre here was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man known to her, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had lured the 15-year-old girl to his friend's house in the Fatehpur police station area where the incident took place on Monday, they said, adding he has been taken into custody.

"The girl's father stated in his police complaint that she left home on Monday to go to coaching. Midway, Mohammad Aftab lured her on some pretext and took her to his friend's house. To avoid suspicion, the house was locked from outside.