Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath meets family of man who died in police custody in Lucknow

The incident has triggered a major political furore, with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us