Coming soon in Ayodhya: Snow park, tent city, cruise

As the legend goes, hurt by the slanderous rumours about her ‘charitra’ (character) after Lord Ram brought her back from Ravana’s custody, Goddess Sita cursed Ayodhya that it would never prosper and have peace Despite being the epicentre of India’s ‘kamandal’ politics, Ayodhya remained a sleepy town. However, things are set to change. It’s not just about the building of the new Ram temple. Various cultural and recreational avenues are being created to transform Ayodhya into a vibrant city.