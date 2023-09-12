Congress eyes Dalit votes, favours Kharge contesting from Uttar Pradesh

UP Congress sources said that the party wanted Kharge to contest from Etawah or Barabanki, both reserved constituencies, in the 2024 LS polls with the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Both Congress and SP are part of the grand opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and are likely to contest the LS polls in alliance in UP.

The state party unit felt that Kharge's candidature could help galvanise the dalit voters in favour of the I.N.D.I.A and help the SP and other allies in the state.