Controversial book on RSS found in madrasa during search in fake currency case

A senior Prayagraj police official said that during a raid at the Jamia Habibia Masjide Azam Madrasa in the Atarsuiya area here on August 28, in addition to counterfeit currency, the police found the book.

Upon translation from Urdu to Hindi, it was identified as SM Musharraf's book "RSS: The Biggest Terrorist Organization in the Country", the official said.