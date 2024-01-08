JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Dalit man beaten to death over 'love affair' in Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint lodged with the police by the 21-year-old victim Ankit's family, he had been kept hostage since Sunday evening before his death.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 14:30 IST

Follow Us

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by some people after keeping him hostage in a house over his 'love affair' in Khatauli police station area of this district.

The incident took place in Jasola village on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding the victim was identified as Ankit.

Khatauli Circle Officer Ravi Shanker told PTI that after getting the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted injured Ankit to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said, and added that a case has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to a complaint lodged with police by the Ankit's family, he was kept hostage since Sunday evening in the house over love affair with a woman, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 14:30 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDalit

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT