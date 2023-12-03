JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Day before her marriage, woman found dead in UP's Prayagraj

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti said that the police received information that the body one Reena (20) was found in a field in the Dalapur village.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 02:17 IST

Follow Us

Prayagraj: A woman was found dead here in a village on Saturday, a day before her marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti said that the police received information that the body one Reena (20) was found in a field in the Dalapur village.

He said that the family members of the woman filed a complaint accusing the brother-in-law of the deceased, Tara Chandra Bind, of killing her, adding that an FIR has been registered and police are trying to arrest him.

The officer said that it was found that the woman had allegedly eloped with the accused thrice in the past and had returned to her home only ten days ago.

Abhishek said that during interrogation, Reena's elder sister Meena told that two days ago her husband Bind had allegedly threatened her that if Reena got married somewhere else, he will kill her.

Police have sent the body for post mortem examination.

(Published 03 December 2023, 02:17 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimePrayagraj

Follow us on

