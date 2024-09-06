Death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras bus accident rises to 17 as two kids succumb to injuries

Hathras, UP: Two more children died in Hathras bus accident while undergoing treatment at a hospital, taking the death toll to 17, officials said on Saturday.

Appi (2) and Gulshan succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Aligarh, they said.

As many as 16 people -- 11 in Hathras and 5 in Aligarh -- are undergoing treatment, District Magistrate of Hathras Ashish Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

At least 15 people, including four women and as many children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.