<p>Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State (IMA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have demanded a time-bound investigation, judicial probe, action against erring officers, and protection for whistleblowers following the suicide of a 28-year-old lady doctor reportedly facing sexual and mental harassment in Maharashtra's Satara.</p><p>"The doctor's death is not an isolated tragedy but reflects the growing psychological, administrative, and moral strain faced by doctors, especially those serving in rural and peripheral hospitals with inadequate institutional support. Such incidents discourage young doctors from working in rural areas," said IMA-Maharashtra State President Dr Santosh Kadam and Honorary Secretary Dr Anil Avhad in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.</p><p>Reports indicate the doctor was subjected to sustained mental and physical harassment despite repeatedly reaching out to her superiors. She reportedly appealed to senior police officers as well, with no response. </p><p>She had filed an RTI application with the Deputy Superintendent of Police seeking action on her complaint. IMA and FAIMA stressed that administrative failures have resulted in an irreversible loss, and systemic accountability must now be ensured.</p><p>"As per reports, the doctor was under severe mental distress linked to official and administrative pressures. Despite repeated attempts to draw attention to her situation and express the emotional and professional challenges she was facing, no meaningful action or relief was extended by the concerned authorities," FAIMA Chairman Dr Manish Jangra, National President Dr Akshay Dongardive and General Secretary Dr Swapnil Kendre said.</p><p>FAIMA officials—Chairman Dr Manish Jangra, National President Dr Akshay Dongardive, and General Secretary Dr Swapnil Kendre—stated, "This heartbreaking incident reflects the immense psychological burden many doctors silently endure in stressful government setups. It underscores the urgent need for systemic safeguards to prevent such tragedies."</p><p>They further called for immediate support to the family, including psychological, financial, and legal assistance, and stressed strict accountability for all individuals and administrative authorities whose negligence or inaction may have contributed to the doctor's distress.</p>