<p>Lucknow: Taking a serious view of deaths by Chinese manjha (kite string) in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that these deaths would now be considered as 'murders' and the offenders would be dealt with sternly.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Thursday issued directions to the officials to launch a statewide campaign to crack down on the manufacturing and sale of Chinese manjha in the state.</p><p>According to the police, raids were conducted on shops selling Chinese manjha in several localities in the state capital</p><p>The decision of the government came in the wake of the death of a 33-year old man by Chinese manjha in Haiderganj area in the state capital on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the police sources, the man, identified as Mohammed Shoeb, was riding a motor bike and was on his way back home when the manja entangled around his neck and slashed the veins.</p><p>Shoeb stopped the bike somehow but lost consciousness a little later. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.</p><p>Earlier also there have been similar incidents in different parts of the state and many people also lost their lives while many others were injured.</p><p>Last month, the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to strictly enforce the ban on the manufacturing, sale and use of Chinese manjha. The directive of the court had come while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).</p>