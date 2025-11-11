<p>Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police, along with a team of the J&K police, on Tuesday conducted raids at different places in the state in connection with Monday’s car blast in Delhi.</p><p>According to the sources, the cops raided the residence of one Dr Parvez Ansari in Madiaon locality in the town but Ansari was not found. It may be recalled that Dr Aadil Ahmed, who was arrested earlier and who was suspected to be a part of the ‘white collar terror module’, operated a hospital in Saharanpur.</p>.'There was blood everywhere': Survivors recall moments of horror from Delhi's Red Fort blast.<p>Sources said that Ansari’s car was registered at Saharanpur and carried a gate pass of a private university here. </p><p>Sources said that five people, who were suspected to have connection with Aadil, have been detained and were being quizzed.</p><p>The sleuths were trying to identify those who often met Aadil at the latter’s hospital at nights.</p><p>Aadil, a resident of Anantnag district in Jammu & Kashmir, was arrested from Saharanpur a few days back. He was suspected to have links to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.</p><p>Meanwhile, an alert was sounded in UP following Monday’s car blast and security was tightened at all sensitive places.</p><p>Security was tightened at Ram Temple in Ayodhya and other important religious places, railway and bus stations.</p>