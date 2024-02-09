JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Dil Jeet Liya: RLD chief Jayant on Bharat Ratna to grandfather Charan Singh

Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X.

Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion. The matter also came up in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, where Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Speaker Satish Mahana, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna hailed the decision and lauded the farmers' leader.

The RLD Chief hailed the decision on X in a one-line comment in Devnagari.

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

"Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country," he said.

Charan Singh served as the fifth prime minister of India between July and August in 1979.

He also served as the chief minister of UP on two occasions - from April 3, 1967, to February 25, 1968, and from February 18, 1970, to October 1, 1970.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 10:14 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshBharat RatnaRLDJayant ChaudharyRashtriya Lok Dal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT