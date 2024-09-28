Doctors not aware of procedure in cases of termination of pregnancy: Allahabad HC

The court observed, "In umpteen matters that had appeared before us wherein the petitioner had prayed for medical termination of pregnancy, we have found that the Medical Colleges including the Chief Medical Officers of the Districts and the doctors that are appointed as part of the Medical Board for examination of the victim are not properly informed about the procedure to be followed while carrying out the examination of the victim and the subsequent medical termination, if ordered."

The court said that the procedure must be followed in cases of medical examination of a victim and the medical termination of pregnancy as laid down in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971; Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003 and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Regulations, 2003 as well as in various judgments of the Supreme Court.