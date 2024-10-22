Eight arrested for running illegal casino inside hotel in UP's Meerut

<p>Meerut: Eight people including the owner and operator of a hotel here were arrested for running an illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/casino">casino</a> inside the hotel, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off received on Monday night police raided the hotel in Nauchandi area, they said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the hotel was running an illegal casino and charging hefty entry fee for it.</p>.Advocate beaten up with rods over property dispute in Delhi's Mehrauli.<p>A team comprising three circle officers, including a female circle officer, was formed to investigate the matter, he said.</p>.<p>"Upon raiding the location, we found the information to be accurate. Eight people, including the hotel owner and operator, were arrested," Singh said.</p>.<p>Charges for running an illegal casino and other offenses are being registered, he said, adding the police have also seized the hotel's CCTV footage. </p>