Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Eight arrested for running illegal casino inside hotel in UP's Meerut

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the hotel was running an illegal casino and charging hefty entry fee for it.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 08:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMeerutCasino

Follow us on :

Follow Us