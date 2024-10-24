Home
Elderly satsang bhawan 'sevadar' arrested for raping minor girls in Bulandshahr

The accused used to give the girls some medicine which would cause them to fall unconscious. The matter came to light after one of the girls became pregnant.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 11:14 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 11:14 IST
