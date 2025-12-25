<p>Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family saying that one family had held the country ‘hostage’ for years and that the BJP government freed the nation from the same.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Rashtriya Prerna Sthal’ here, Modi said that dynasty politics had a ‘unique nature’. </p><p>‘’It is surrounded by insecurity and owing to this reason, it tries to belittle others. This tendency gave birth to political untouchability in the country,’’ he added.</p> .Nepotism that existed in sports before 2014 has ended; now poor can rise to top levels: PM Modi.<p>The prime minister, who unveiled the statues of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, along with Jan Sangh ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, said that there had been a tendency in the country to link everything good with one family.</p> .<p>‘’Be it the roads or statues. They all were members of one family. Even the names of the localities were after members of one family . BJP brought the country out of one family centered politics,’’ he said.</p> .<p>Terming the Gandhi family as ‘royal family’, Modi said that ‘Shahi parivar’ never made any mention of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar fearing that it might belittle its importance. </p><p>‘’Both the Congress and Samajwadi Party have committed the sin of trying to wipe out Ambedkar. They both never gave him the respect he deserved,’’ he added.</p><p>Modi also referred to the abrogation of Article 370 ending the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that he was proud to be the person who could do it and added that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had said that the country could not have two laws and two constitutions.</p><p>The prime minister also said that during the BJP rule millions of Indians had defeated poverty and it became possible as the government gave preference to the people who were standing in the last line.</p> .<p>Modi said that the land on which the ‘Prerna Sthal’ had been built, had a heap of garbage but it was removed completely in the past three years.</p><p>The prime minister said that Indian products were now reaching all over the world owing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.</p><p>Modi also extended Christmas wishes to the Christian community.</p><p>Earlier Modi was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival here. Union minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, members of his cabinet were present on the occasion. </p>