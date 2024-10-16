Ex-BJP MLA to withdraw case from Allahabad HC against SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, clearing way for Milkipur bypolls in Ayodhya

Of the ten seats where by-polls would be held, five were held by the Samajwadi Party (SP), three by the BJP and one each by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party, both alliance partners in the NDA.

Although the outcome of the assembly by-polls would have no effect on the BJP led government in the state, the saffron party, after its dismal performance in the state in the LS polls, plan to go all guns blazing in the by-poll to regain its sitting seats and also wrest a few from the SP.

By-poll would also be held on Mainpuri seat from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav had been elected in 2022 assembly polls. Akhilesh was elected from Kannauj LS seat in the LS poll.

In the LS polls, BJP had won 33 seats while its alliance partners RLD and Apna Dal won two and one seats respectively in UP. In the 2019 LS polls, BJP and its alliance partners had won 64 seats. The SP had won 37 seats while its alliance partner Congress had won six seats in the recent LS polls. BSP had drawn a blank.