Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ex-merchant navy officer, 100-year-old father lose Rs 1.29 crore in digital arrest scam

Surinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sainik Housing Society, filed a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 14:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimescamcybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us