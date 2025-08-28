<p>Lucknow: A retired merchant navy officer and his 100-year-old father lost Rs 1.29 crore as they fell victim to a digital arrest scam, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Cybercriminals, posing as CBI officers, kept Surinder Pal Singh (70) and his father Hardev Singh under digital arrest for six days, they said.</p>.<p>Surinder Pal Singh, a resident of Sainik Housing Society, filed a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, on August 20, Hardev Singh received a call from an unknown number. The caller, identified himself as a CBI officer named Alok Singh, told Hardev Singh that an arrest warrant was issued against him in a money laundering case.</p>.<p>The caller then proceeded to "digitally arrest" him via WhatsApp, police said.</p>.Cybercrime conviction rate dismal 0.23% in Karnataka.<p>Another scammer, also posing as a CBI official, called Hardev Singh reinforcing the threat. In a state of panic, the centenarian was manipulated into sharing bank account details with the fraudsters under the pretext of verification.</p>.<p>When Surinder Pal Singh returned home, he found his father in a frightened state of mind. Fearing his father's arrest, Surinder Pal Singh, who holds a joint bank account with him, complied with the scammers' demands, police said.</p>.<p>Between August 21 and 26, he transferred a total of Rs 1.29 crore in a few transactions to the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.</p>.<p>Station House Officer of Sarojini Nagar police station, Rajdev Ram Prajapati, said that the matter is under investigation.</p>