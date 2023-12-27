JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Ex-Shahjahanpur MLC booked for beating Class 12 student over absence in UP

Sanjay Mishra, a former MLC, denied ever beating the girl, claiming that he merely scolded her for being absent for over 20 days.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 09:46 IST

Shahjahanpur: Police have filed an FIR against a former MLC for allegedly beating a Class 12 girl student of a private school where he is a manager, an officer said on Wednesday.

"We received a complaint from a 17-year-old Class 12 student of a private Inter College that the manager of the institute, one Sanjay Mishra, hit her with a stick," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was beaten up because she was absent from the school due to some family issues.

"The FIR was registered at the Ramchandra Mission Police Station on Tuesday, and the matter is being investigated," said the officer.

Sanjay Mishra, a former Member of Legislative Council, denied ever beating the girl.

"The girl had been absent from the school for more than 20 days in the past few months. I just scolded her for it," he said.

"The allegations of physical beating are baseless," Mishra said.

(Published 27 December 2023, 09:46 IST)
