Homeindiauttar pradesh

Family of 5 found dead with gunshot wounds to head in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

The SSP informed that all the deceased had gunshot wounds to the head, and that the shots were fired from very close range.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 07:19 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSaharanpur

