Homeindiauttar pradesh

Family of four shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil (35), wife Poonam (32), daughter Drishti (6) and a-year-old daughter.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 17:07 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderAmethi

