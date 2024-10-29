Home
Farm labourer mauled to death by tiger in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Lalit Verma confirmed the incident and said appropriate action regarding compensation to the victim would be taken after an inquiry.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLakhimpur Kheri

