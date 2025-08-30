Menu
Farmer found dead in Sitapur, locals allege tiger attack, probe on

Officials said no pug marks were detected near the body, and post-mortem findings will determine the cause of death
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 05:28 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 05:28 IST
