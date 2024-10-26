Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

The man's wife and sister-in-law, who were riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 08:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us