Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur: A man and his one-year-old son were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley in the Chilkana area here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The man's wife and sister-in-law, who were riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised, they said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told <em>PTI</em> that Sunil, 28, a resident of Hussainpur village in the district's Rampur Maniharan area, had gone to a relative's place in Chilkana area with his wife Rakhi, 26, sister-in-law Poonam, 29, and son Jaidev.</p>.<p>They were returning to their village on Friday night when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot.</p>