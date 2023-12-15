Female UP judge seeks permission to 'end life' over sexual harassment by senior district judge; CJI seeks report

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has requested a report following the circulation of an open letter on social media, written by a woman civil judge in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter accuses a senior district judge and his associates of sexual harassment during her time in Barabanki and requests permission to end her life in a dignified manner.

"Kindly permit me to end my life in a dignified way. Let my life be - DISMISSED," the woman judge from Banda wrote in the letter addressed to the Chief Justice.

"I have been sexually harassed to the very limit. I have been treated like utter garbage. I feel like an unwanted insect," she said.

The letter gained significant attention on social media. In response, Chief Justice Chandrachud instructed the Supreme Court Secretary General, Atul M Kurhekar, to write to the registrar general of the Allahabad High Court, seeking a report on the status of all complaints made by the woman judge. The report was requested to be submitted by the morning.