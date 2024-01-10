JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

FIR against 2 in UP for uploading woman's objectionable videos online

The victim had alleged that one of the accused, in October last year, secretly recorded a video of her while she was taking a bath and posted it on a social media platform, SHO Bansdih Munna Lal Yadav said.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 08:43 IST

Follow Us

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against two people for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by uploading her objectionable videos on social media, police here said on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was lodged against the two accused on Monday. She had alleged that one of the accused, in October last year, secretly recorded a video of her while she was taking a bath and posted it on a social media platform, SHO Bansdih Munna Lal Yadav said.

She also alleged that the accused also started asking her for money and sent her objectionable photos on her husband's phone, he said.

She said when her husband confronted the accused, they beat him up and also threatened to kill him, the SHO said, adding that police are investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 08:43 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT