Fire breaks out in factory in Greater Noida, three workers killed

<p>Noida: Three workers died in a fire that broke out in a furniture factory in Greater Noida early Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said the fire was reported around 8.15 am from the factory located in the Site 4 area under the the Beta 2 police station limits.</p>.<p>"Upon receiving the information, local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control by the fire unit," Sharma said.</p>.<p>The officer said three people who worked in the factory died in the blaze and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.</p>.<p>Those killed were identified as Gulfam, 23, Mazhar Alam, 29, and Dilshad, 24.</p>.<p>Gulfam hailed from Mathura district while Alam and Dilshad both belonged to Bihar, the police said.</p>.<p>Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.</p>