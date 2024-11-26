Home
Fire breaks out in factory in Greater Noida, three workers killed

The officer said three people who worked in the factory died in the blaze and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 08:05 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 08:05 IST
