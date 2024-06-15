Home
Fire breaks out in two factories in UP's Ghaziabad

Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, adding that there have been no casualties so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 10:06 IST
Ghaziabad (UP): A fire broke out in two factories in an industrial area here on Saturday, police said. There are no reports of any casualties so far, they said.

"The fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tronica City police station area between 9.30 am and 10 am. The fire then spread to a dry fruits factory," Station House Officer Prashant Tyagi said.

There have been no casualties so far, he said.

The SHO said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Published 15 June 2024, 10:06 IST
